Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ JUGGU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,957. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $259,000.

