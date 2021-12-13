Jetcoin (JET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $81,638.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $483,450.60 and $81,638.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

