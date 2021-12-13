Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.49 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.99 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

