Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

