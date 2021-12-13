Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,800.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,800.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.