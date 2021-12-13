JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.66 and last traded at $48.79. 9,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,316,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 173.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth about $30,553,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

