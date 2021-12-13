JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 31 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.38.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.