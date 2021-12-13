JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $85.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

APH opened at $84.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,735.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 99,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94,291 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 942,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

