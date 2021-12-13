JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Target Price to GBX 192

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 213 ($2.82) to GBX 192 ($2.55) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.66) on Friday. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of £347.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.34.

In other news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total value of £165,642.09 ($219,655.34).

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.