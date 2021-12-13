JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $518.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $518.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.95.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.41. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

