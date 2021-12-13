JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. 2,160,661 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

