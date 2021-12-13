Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,527

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,632 ($114.47) to GBX 6,527 ($86.55) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($114.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($108.74) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($129.96) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($139.24) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,935.18 ($118.49).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 4,226.50 ($56.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,015.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 4,029.50 ($53.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,204 ($122.05). The firm has a market cap of £8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

