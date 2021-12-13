Kemacoin (KEMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,101.13

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $18,101.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00041101 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 928.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

