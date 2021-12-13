Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENEL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.65) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.15 ($10.29).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

