Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.86 ($115.57).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €89.66 ($100.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.21 ($76.64) and a one year high of €96.39 ($108.30). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

