Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

