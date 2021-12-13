Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,753 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 404.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 621,818 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI opened at $45.39 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

