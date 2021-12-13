Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,631 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,943,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

