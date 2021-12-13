Kevin Beatty Sells 604,854 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty sold 604,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.32), for a total value of £6,532,423.20 ($8,662,542.37).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Kevin Beatty purchased 14 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,085 ($14.39) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($201.43).

On Monday, November 8th, Kevin Beatty purchased 13 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($15.12) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($196.53).

Shares of LON DMGT traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,056 ($14.00). The stock had a trading volume of 315,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,364. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,090.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,040.69. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 691 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,178 ($15.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $7.60. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

