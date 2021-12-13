Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 5,000 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Satish Dhanasekaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $201.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.91. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

