Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

KEYS opened at $201.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

