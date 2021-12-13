Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,837. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

