Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.65. 6,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

