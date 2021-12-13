Klever Price Tops $0.0313 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Klever has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $106.26 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

