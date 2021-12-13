Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kore Group.

Get Kore Group alerts:

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kore Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,014. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.