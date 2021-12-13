Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $705.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.21. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

