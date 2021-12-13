Lamden Price Reaches $0.14 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Lamden has a market cap of $20.47 million and approximately $722,769.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

