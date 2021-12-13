Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,197 shares of company stock worth $1,187,035.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

