LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases 270,800 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 14.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

