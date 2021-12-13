Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 15,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.42 million and a P/E ratio of 58.86.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

