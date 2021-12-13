LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €158.80 ($178.43) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €143.89 ($161.68).

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €121.70 ($136.74). 106,925 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €127.49 and a 200 day moving average of €127.61. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

