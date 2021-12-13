Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,220,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

