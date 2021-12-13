Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 743.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 309,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

