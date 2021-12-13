Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

