LHT (LHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. LHT has a total market cap of $144,976.56 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005176 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

