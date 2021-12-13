Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce $216.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $229.15 million. Life Storage reported sales of $166.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $780.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.83 million to $796.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $935.48 million, with estimates ranging from $855.90 million to $987.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $140.06 on Monday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $143.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

