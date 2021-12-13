LINK 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.27 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $6.27 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $218.77 or 0.00463897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.08047195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.64 or 1.00081175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00076552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

