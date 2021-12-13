Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in November

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of LKREF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.43. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

