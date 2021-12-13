Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $720.93 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

