LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNSPF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

