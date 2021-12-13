Lsv Associates, Llc Sells 42,458 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lsv Associates, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

