Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect Lulus Fashion Lounge to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.