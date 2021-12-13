Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.60.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.60.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.76. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

