LVZ Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $98.20 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

