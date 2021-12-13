Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma’s (NASDAQ:LYEL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Lyell Immunopharma had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $425,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Lyell Immunopharma’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $116,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

