Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 1,235.0% in November

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 1,235.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

