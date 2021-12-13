M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 494,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,705. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

