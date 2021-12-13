Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target lifted by Truist from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Macerich by 41.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

