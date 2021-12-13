Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

