Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to post earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.19) and the highest is ($3.70). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($14.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,260. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 163,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,290,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

